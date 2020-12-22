Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Dec. 22 (encore from Apr. 4, 2006)

Introducing today’s contestants:

Lizard, a welder originally from Anderson, Indiana, communicates with his iguana;

Michael, a meteorologist from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, composed the processional for his wedding; and

Craig, a switchboard manager from Albuquerque, New Mexico, whose cat survived a two-floor drop. Craig is a two-day champ with winnings of $16,199.

First place going into FJ was up for grabs on the last two clues related to Groucho, but no one got them, so Lizard held the lead with $16,800 vs. $16,200 for Michael and $1,800 for Craig.

DD1 – $800 – “S”PAÑOL – At a fiesta, you might raise a glass of sangria & make a toast using this word that means “health” (Michael lost $1,000 from his leading score of $2,600.)

DD2 – $2,000 – OPERA – Fragments of the “Ode to Joy” appear in the libretto of this 1805 opera, the composer’s only one (Michael won $2,000 from his total of $5,000 vs. $3,400 for Lizard.)

DD3 – $1,200 – LAYING THINGS N TO N – Vitamin B3 (Lizard won $7,000 on a true DD vs. $11,800 for Michael.)

FJ – GERMAN AMERICANS – He famously remarked, “We are all the President’s men”, giving Woodward & Bernstein their title

Michael and Craig were correct on FJ, with Michael adding $1,201 to win with $17,401.

Wagering strategy: Lizard, by betting $13,200, chose not to cover double of Michael’s score, but instead chose an amount that would have put him in a tie with Craig if Lizard missed and Craig doubled up.

Sports stumbles: No one knew the Super Bowl winning coach of the 2000 Rams who is sometimes prone to tears is Dick Vermeil.

Judging the producers: The “Sesame Street” category is a great example of a celebrity video category done right. Amusing, fun to look at and with clues that weren’t excessively long.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What are salud? DD2 – What is “Fidelio”? DD3 – What is niacin? FJ – Who is Kissinger?

