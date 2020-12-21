Albums By The Year: 1983

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.
i’m not sure what to say about 1983. It’s a pretty good year, i guess. There were some interesting debuts here. Plus some other things. We’ve been doing this for a while, and it’s hard to come up with things to say about every single year. i guess that’s why it’s just easier to list.
R.E.M. – Murmur
Social Distortion – Mommy’s Little Monster
The Replacements – Hootenanny
Talking Heads – Speaking In Tongues
Metallica – Kill ‘Em All
Pink Floyd – The Final Cut
Wipers – Over The Edge
New Order – Power, Corruption & Lies
The Fall – Perverted By Language
U2 – War
Bad Brains – Rock For Light
Misfits – Earth A.D./Wolf’s Blood
Butthole Surfers – Butthole Surfers
The Police – Synchronicity
Suicidal Tendencies – Suicidal Tendencies
ZZ Top – Eliminator
The Fixx – Reach The Beach