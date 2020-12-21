Albums By The Year: 1983

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

i’m not sure what to say about 1983. It’s a pretty good year, i guess. There were some interesting debuts here. Plus some other things. We’ve been doing this for a while, and it’s hard to come up with things to say about every single year. i guess that’s why it’s just easier to list.

1983 R.E.M. – Murmur Social Distortion – Mommy’s Little Monster The Replacements – Hootenanny Talking Heads – Speaking In Tongues Metallica – Kill ‘Em All Pink Floyd – The Final Cut Wipers – Over The Edge New Order – Power, Corruption & Lies The Fall – Perverted By Language U2 – War Bad Brains – Rock For Light Misfits – Earth A.D./Wolf’s Blood Butthole Surfers – Butthole Surfers The Police – Synchronicity Suicidal Tendencies – Suicidal Tendencies ZZ Top – Eliminator The Fixx – Reach The Beach [collapse]

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...