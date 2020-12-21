Music

Albums By The Year: 1983

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

i’m not sure what to say about 1983. It’s a pretty good year, i guess. There were some interesting debuts here. Plus some other things. We’ve been doing this for a while, and it’s hard to come up with things to say about every single year. i guess that’s why it’s just easier to list.

1983

R.E.M. – Murmur

Social Distortion – Mommy’s Little Monster

The Replacements – Hootenanny

Talking Heads – Speaking In Tongues

Metallica – Kill ‘Em All

Pink Floyd – The Final Cut

Wipers – Over The Edge

New Order – Power, Corruption & Lies

The Fall – Perverted By Language

U2 – War

Bad Brains – Rock For Light

Misfits – Earth A.D./Wolf’s Blood

Butthole Surfers – Butthole Surfers

The Police – Synchronicity

Suicidal Tendencies – Suicidal Tendencies

ZZ Top – Eliminator

The Fixx – Reach The Beach

