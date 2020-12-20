Cookies! Sunday Food Thread 12/20

Last Sunday CaptainPalmer mentioned these oatmeal cookies in a comment and I just had to make them. I think I may have iced them before they were fully cooled down but it didn’t affect the flavor any. They are a winner and I’ll be making these again for sure!

How do you all feel about raisins in your cookies? I’m a fan, although I wasn’t always. I guess I came around to liking them in my 30s.

*header is an old pic (one of mine even) that was in the WordPress library, I’ll post pics of these in the discussion

