Let’s Talk Star Wars

There’s been a lot happening in the Star Wars galaxy lately, so it seemed like a good time to gather Avocado Star Wars fans to discuss and share thoughts on what we hope to see in the future.

!!!Spoilers follow, including for the season finale of The Mandalorian!!!

At their recent investor meeting, Disney unveiled a lot of new projects set in the Star Wars universe. Some have been known/rumored, and some are brand new. Here’s what’s in store for the coming years:

After some production delays, the Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor will finally begin filming next year. More surprising was the announcement that Hayden Christensen will also be reprising his role. What will that look like?

After her live action debut in season 2 of The Mandalorian, fan favorite Ahsoka Tano will also headline a live action series. It seems to be designed as a limited series developed by Clone Wars director Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau, and Rosario Dawson will reprise her role.

Filoni and Favreau are also working on a series titled Rangers of the New Republic, also set at roughly the same time period as The Mandalorian. They seem to be laying the groundwork for some of these series to connect (Avengers-style?) into some major plotline. It’s unclear who the focus of the series will be. On one hand, Gina Carano’s Cara Dune seems like a candidate, but she also posts really terrible stuff on Twitter, soooooo.

Moving away from the post-RotJ sphere, we also got an update on the Cassian Andor series that will serve as a prequel to Rogue One. Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk working for the rebellion. 12 episode series, releasing in 2022.

Featured in the final season of The Clone Wars, the Clone Trooper group The Bad Batch will headline an animated series set after the events of Revenge of the Sith.

For anime fans, Star Wars: Visions will be a series of short films taking place across the Star Wars galaxy, each one done by a different animation studio.

Lando Calrissian will also be getting his own series, developed by Justin Simien. No details yet about where or when it will be set. Easy money would be on Donald Glover returning as the character, but would anyone say no to more adventures with Billy Dee Williams?

Moving away from the eras of the movies, Disney also announced a series set during the High Republic era, a few hundred years before Episode I. The Acolyte promises to be a mystery-thriller set near the end of the High Republic and focusing on the dark side, developed by Leslye Headland.

And for fans of C-3PO and R2-D2, there is also A Droid Story, which seems to be a movie developed for Disney+? It focuses on 3PO and R2 guiding “a new hero.” It’s not yet clear when this will be set.

And then we got a tease of the next major theatrical film in the franchise. Patty Jenkins has been tapped to direct Rogue Squadron, premiering in December 2023. It seems to also be the first major story set after The Rise of Skywalker, so we’ll get a glimpse at what the galaxy looks like following Episode IX.

Disney also confirmed that Taika Waititi’s film is still in development, though no additional details have been provided.

For more details, logos, and even a few cool sizzle reels, check out:

https://www.starwars.com/news/future-lucasfilm-projects-revealed

Disney’s future strategies seem to be placing a heavy emphasis on Disney+, and it looks like many of these are initially planned as limited series. They’ve also mentioned for theatrical films, planning to move away from the “trilogy” format of the Skywalker Saga, so it will be interesting to see how they approach the big movies going forward. Absent from the announcements? Any mention of Rian Johnson’s supposed trilogy. And of course much of the above seems subject to change, since Disney is looking up to 3 years in the future, and who knows what kind of world we’ll be living in then.

This past week, we also had the season finale of The Mandalorian, which saw Grogu AKA The Child AKA Baby Yoda leave Din with surprise guest star CGI de-aged Mark Hamill. Moff Gideon was captured, the Darktroopers were defeated, and everyone was happy. And also Boba Fett is going to become the new Jabba the Hunt?

The season left with a tease for “The Book of Boba Fett” which is expected to arrive next December, the same time as the premiere of a possible Mandalorian season 3. Are they going to be the same thing? Will we have two separate shows about Mandalorians running more or less at the same time? It’s still not entirely clear. One Lucasfilm concept designer has suggested they are different shows:

As I understand it – #thebookofbobafett and #TheMandalorian Season 3 have differing shooting schedules, despite potentially releasing around the same date, in addition Pedro Pascal has confirmed he's signed aboard for the third season, consequently…. — Paul Bateman (@PaulRMQ) December 20, 2020

Totally different shooting schedule BFFC 😉 — Paul Bateman (@PaulRMQ) December 18, 2020

Presumably we’ll find out more in the coming months, but it’s hard to imagine Disney laying aside the cash cow that is Grogu.

In other Star Wars news, Lego released a new Star Wars Holiday Special, a pretty charming celebration of the franchise which sees Rey travel to the past and meet characters from the Original and Sequel. It is decidedly non-canon, but at last Star Wars can claim a holiday special that isn’t terrible.

The High Republic Era is set to launch in January, after delays. It will feature books and comics (and eventually The Acolyte live action series) set 200 years before The Phantom Menace, and featuring writers such as Charles Soule, Claudia Grey, Justina Ireland, and Cavan Scott.

Novels and comics continue to come out as well. That’s an area where I can’t speak much to, but I’ve heard good things about the current run of the Darth Vader comic.

And lastly, it’s been one year since the release of The Rise of Skywalker, a controversial ending to the Skywalker Saga. Did your opinion change at all over the past year? Have you revisited the movie?

Any thoughts on any of the new projects? Hopes and fears for the future? Overall takeaways from the latest season of The Mandalorian? Share it all here!

