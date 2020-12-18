WW 139 – Office Christmas Party – Day 2

The party has gone on for four days and nights. You’re locked in and nobody’s phones seem to be getting reception. The buzzwords are moving in slow motion. Synergy. Leadigers. SMEs.
Ellis is urinating in an abandoned cube when he is approached by a pack of four.
“LupiCorp is starting a new initiative called Fit For Growth. And we’ll start by trimming the fat.”
They strangle him with an extension cord and he falls to the ground, along with his glasses.
Ellis (Cop) is dead. He was a Worker Drone (Townie).
Somewhere you hear a small explosion, as if a million sparkles were blasted into the air at once.
You all reconvene in the conference room for trust falls. Can you even stand up? A song is blaring from somewhere, and you have no idea how.
14 Employees – devoted worker drones. No powers but their votes and their items. Win when the scum factions are all dead.
4 Managers – wolves, who have a collective night kill, as well as any item powers they may have gotten. Win when they equal or surpass the number of remaining players and the Intern is also dead.
1 Disgruntled Intern – Serial Killer. Kills one person a night. Wins when it comes down to them and one other person.
- Sister Jude
2. Lindsay
3. April
4. Indeed
5. Side Character
6. Goat
7. Hicks
8. Jake
9. Raven
10. May
11. dw Worker Drone
12. hohodor
13. Ralph
14. malthusc
15. Marlowe
16. Emm
17. Cop Worker Drone
18. Sheleeta
19. Louie
20. Dicentra
21. Tiff
Backup: Narrowstrife
Office Catalog – discover the allegiance and item power of one player per night
Groucho Glasses – take an extra vote in the day thread (it appears under the name “Groucho”)