The Weekly Wrestling Thread Goes Merchandise Mad

Here’s this week’s happenings.

AEW

-AEW wrestlers not thrilled with Jim Ross publicly burying their in-ring work on his podcast

-Snoop dog doing something? Next month? On dynamite! Woow

-AEW and Rooster Teeth are teaming for a new podcast “Wrestling with the Week” with Scorpio Sky and Funhaus’ James Williams. Debuting January 18th

WWE

-Tiny Lister aka Zeus died at 62

-RAW did worst ratings ever

NJPW/Impact/ROH/Indie’s

-Bullet club(????) reformed over at impact with Omega recruiting current tag champs the good brother. Match set for Impact’s hard to Kill: rich swann & the motor city machine guns vs the good brothers and Omega

-Triplemania happened and was received well. No audience and free to watch on youtube it was simperingly straight to business for AAA. 3,5 hours full of lucha and of-course the great co-mains of Kenny Omega vs Laredo kid and the absolute mayhem of Chessman vs Pagano in a hair vs hair match. Worth a watch if you want to watch something else then USA stuff

-NJPW’s Super USA J-Cup happened and was a excellent showcase of the USA dojo/indie scene. 3 hours of great mostly high flying matches.

-IMPACT had the packed Final Resolution card. Big notes are the story-line reason the North are splitting up(expect to Ethan Page in AEW soonish), the upcoming woman tag titles finales are set for hard to kill next month, another Omega RV promo and the return of TJP’s old Manik gimmick in the x-division match.

The discussion question for the week is: What is the absolute worst merchandise wrestling has produced?

If you got a good idea for a topic please let me know down below!

As usually this thread is open for all wrestling (related) discussion so get to it!

