Friday New Music 12/18

Hello! It’s Friday! I don’t have a whole lot so here’s a list from consequence of sound. Let’s talk about what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not, what’s missing and whatever. Have fun!:
— AKHLYS – Melinoë
— Alcest – Écailles de Lune (Reissue)
— Allday – After All This Time
— American Dream Machine – Deadhearts
— Annie Taylor – Live Session 2020 EP
— APRE – Always In My Mind
— Averted – Silenced EP
— Bedroom Wounds – Kink
— Beyond the Black – W:O:A – The Lockdown Sessions EP
— Boulevards – Brother! EP
— Branford Marsalis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Soundtrack)
— Brian Baumbusch – Murmuration
— Buju Banton – ‘Til Shiloh (25th Anniversary Edition)
— Carly Taich – It Tends To Glow EP
— Children of Technology – Written Destiny
— Clyde – Rally Start EP
— Drive-By Truckers – The New OK (Physical Release)
— Earthly Bodies – Paradise
— Eos – The Great Ascension
— Evangelist – Ad Mortem Festinamus
— Frana – Disastersss
— frigidkitty – Indulgence
— Fucked and Bound – Suffrage (Vinyl Reissue)
— Glenn Morrow’s Cry For Help – 2
— grabyourface – Sea
— Grayceon – Mothers Weavers Vultures
— Gresham Cash – Any Day But Today
— Hands Of Attrition – Colder Places
— Harijan – Harijan
— Hayley Williams – Petals for Armor: Self-Serenades EP
— Hummer – How Did I Get Here
— I Am Oak – Odd Seeds
— Iced Earth – Iced Earth (30th Anniversary Edition)
— Iggy and the Stooges – From KO to Chaos
— Islandeer – Islandeer
— Jackboy – Love Me While I’m Here
— Jafaris – Beggar EP
— K2 – Sta Giannena
— Karen Elson – Radio Redhead Vol. 1 EP
— Kavyk – Radiant Abyss
— The King’s Head – The King’s Head
— Kult of the Wizard – Gold
— Lanterns On The Lake – The Realist EP
— Mac Miller – Swimming In Circles
— Maggie Rogers – Notes From The Archive: Recordings 2011-2016
— Marigold Ingot – Blame Game EP
— Matt Dorrein – My Christmas Plea EP
— Meglaphobe – Music For Resistance Fantasies
— monkeybars – Empirical Allover Style EP
— Netta – The Best Of Netta’s Office – Vol. 1
— No Shade – Broken Down EP
— No Year – So Long
— Paul McCartney – McCartney III
— Royal Hunt – Dystopia
— Ryan Pollie – Museum at the End of Time
— SaviorSkin – Omnipotence Of The Absolute
— Stuck Out – Lie Through Your Teeth EP
— T9INE – Fast Life Livin
— Tim Heidecker – Office Hours Live Presents Slaps, Bops & Bangers
— Township – Live at Mad Oak Studios
— Trans-Siberian Orchestra – The Christmas Trilogy (Reissue)
— Tycho – Weather Remixes
— Various Artists – Cyberpunk 2077 Radio Vol. 2
— Various Artists – Exquisite Corpse (Physical Release)
— The Wrecks – Static EP