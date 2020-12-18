Friday New Music 12/18

Hello! It’s Friday! I don’t have a whole lot so here’s a list from consequence of sound. Let’s talk about what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not, what’s missing and whatever. Have fun!:

— AKHLYS – Melinoë

— Alcest – Écailles de Lune (Reissue)

— Allday – After All This Time

— American Dream Machine – Deadhearts

— Annie Taylor – Live Session 2020 EP

— APRE – Always In My Mind

— Averted – Silenced EP

— Bedroom Wounds – Kink

— Beyond the Black – W:O:A – The Lockdown Sessions EP

— Boulevards – Brother! EP

— Branford Marsalis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Soundtrack)

— Brian Baumbusch – Murmuration

— Buju Banton – ‘Til Shiloh (25th Anniversary Edition)

— Carly Taich – It Tends To Glow EP

— Children of Technology – Written Destiny

— Clyde – Rally Start EP

— Drive-By Truckers – The New OK (Physical Release)

— Earthly Bodies – Paradise

— Eos – The Great Ascension

— Evangelist – Ad Mortem Festinamus

— Frana – Disastersss

— frigidkitty – Indulgence

— Fucked and Bound – Suffrage (Vinyl Reissue)

— Glenn Morrow’s Cry For Help – 2

— grabyourface – Sea

— Grayceon – Mothers Weavers Vultures

— Gresham Cash – Any Day But Today

— Hands Of Attrition – Colder Places

— Harijan – Harijan

— Hayley Williams – Petals for Armor: Self-Serenades EP

— Hummer – How Did I Get Here

— I Am Oak – Odd Seeds

— Iced Earth – Iced Earth (30th Anniversary Edition)

— Iggy and the Stooges – From KO to Chaos

— Islandeer – Islandeer

— Jackboy – Love Me While I’m Here

— Jafaris – Beggar EP

— K2 – Sta Giannena

— Karen Elson – Radio Redhead Vol. 1 EP

— Kavyk – Radiant Abyss

— The King’s Head – The King’s Head

— Kult of the Wizard – Gold

— Lanterns On The Lake – The Realist EP

— Mac Miller – Swimming In Circles

— Maggie Rogers – Notes From The Archive: Recordings 2011-2016

— Marigold Ingot – Blame Game EP

— Matt Dorrein – My Christmas Plea EP

— Meglaphobe – Music For Resistance Fantasies

— monkeybars – Empirical Allover Style EP

— Netta – The Best Of Netta’s Office – Vol. 1

— No Shade – Broken Down EP

— No Year – So Long

— Paul McCartney – McCartney III

— Royal Hunt – Dystopia

— Ryan Pollie – Museum at the End of Time

— SaviorSkin – Omnipotence Of The Absolute

— Stuck Out – Lie Through Your Teeth EP

— T9INE – Fast Life Livin

— Tim Heidecker – Office Hours Live Presents Slaps, Bops & Bangers

— Township – Live at Mad Oak Studios

— Trans-Siberian Orchestra – The Christmas Trilogy (Reissue)

— Tycho – Weather Remixes

— Various Artists – Cyberpunk 2077 Radio Vol. 2

— Various Artists – Exquisite Corpse (Physical Release)

— The Wrecks – Static EP

