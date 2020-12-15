WW 139 – Office Christmas Party – Signups

Hello, valued members of the LupiCorp team,

Thank you for taking the time out of your busy schedules of [Barbara, I’m going to need you to list a few of their job functions here] to come together with us during these unprecedented times.

Because of events beyond our control, we’re consolidating all of the Winter holidays into one mandatory company outing. Enjoy a few hours of relaxation (and a customary drink token) on us! Don’t get too rowdy, though, since we still have quotas to meet.

But while you’re here, why not grab a present from the Secret Santa table over there? Every employee gets one, and I’ve been assured some of them are “lit”, as my teenage daughter would say.

*uncomfortable chuckle*

Anyway, please make yourselves at home, and I’ll join you in a few minutes after this one-on-one with my boss that he scheduled for a Friday afternoon with the head of HR.

Welcome to Werewolf 139! Every player, upon opening their QT, will be presented with a random gift. Some of them are quite useful; others are less so. What you get is up to chance. How you use them is up to you.

Rules This setup will allow for 20 players, four of whom are wolves, one of whom is a serial killer, and the rest being town-aligned. Each player will be dealt an item in their private QT. The items may grant them various powers, some of which will have effects on the game, others of which may affect only flavor. An item’s power will only be explained when the owner is dead. Play is otherwise like standard Werewolf. Players vote in the open thread to day kill a player. Ties will be handled by RNG between tied players. As usual, be respectful, and attack arguments instead of people. RP is encouraged but not required. [collapse]

Players Sister Jude 2. Lindsay 3. April 4. Indeed 5. Side Character 6. Goat 7. Hicks 8. Jake 9. Raven 10. May 11. dw 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. [collapse]

Items Huh. It seems no one has opened their present yet. [collapse]

