Comic Book Review – Batman #101

Writer – James Tynion IV

Artist – Guillem March

A new day dawns on Gotham City after the end of the Joker War. Batman must pick up the pieces of his shattered life, while trying to help his beloved city recover from the chaos and destruction wrought by the Joker, Punchline, and the Underbroker. Batman must try to decide what his next move will be as his faith in himself is shaken to the core and all hope seems lost.

If you haven’t been keeping up with Batman after Tom King left the title, or if Joker fatigue made you skip the Joker War storyline and its tie-ins, this issue is the perfect jumping on point to get back on board with Batman. Some loose ends are tied up, but there are some ramifications Bruce will have to deal with in both his private and costumed life over the course of the coming year if he wants to truly be happy and at peace. There are a few surprises in this issue that were spoiled prior to the release of this issue and I’m upset that it happened, but it doesn’t ruin the pulse pounding action or narrative of the story. I’d just like to read a comic without news stories spoiling these geek out moments before comic readers have a chance to experience it for themselves.

Tynion IV has been firing on all cylinders since he took over Batman and it’s nice to see March drawing the heroes and villains of Gotham City once again. His run on Gotham City Sirens is legendary. If you were able to pull that series, consider yourself lucky, because trying to find single issues in the back-issue bin will cost you a pretty penny. Thankfully, DC Comics released the series in trade paperback so interested readers can catch up on the series if they missed out on it during its original release.

We have seen Batman down before, but never count him out. He may fall, but he always rises to take on those that would like to see him destroyed forever. Batman must go back to the drawing board and set a new path for himself. Bruce will overcome the struggles he has recently encountered and I will be there to see him triumph once more.

Next Issue – “Bruce Wayne ant the city he loves have changed dramatically following the events of “The Joker War”, but Batman and his mission are eternal. But not everyone thinks that should be the case…the mysterious vigilante known as Ghost-Maker has known Bruce Wayne since they were teenagers, and he’s made his decision. It’s time Gotham City had a new hero.”

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...