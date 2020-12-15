Virtual YouTubing – What are VTubers?

All that said, one subject that appears to have an unspoken hard limit is politics. I haven’t seen any agency-affiliated VTuber, Japanese or otherwise, discuss politics in any way shape or form. It’s in line with the idea of VTubers intended as escapism sure, but there’s other reasons for this too: in September of 2020, there was an incident where two Hololive members, Kiryu Coco and Akai Haato, were given a three week suspension from VTuber-related activities following streams where they discussed their YouTube analytics. From Anime News Network : “[…]the pair announced the countries where they had received the most followers from. At which point in the stream, they highlighted that 7% of their viewers were based in Taiwan and displayed the nation’s flag.” The reasons given by Cover Corp., the company behind Hololive, were “inappropriate remarks” and “unauthorized disclosure of YouTube channel analytics.” . As with anything where someone publicly acknowledges Taiwan within earshot of China, it was a huge mess, with Hololive running damage control by issuing statements assuring offended viewers of their commitment to the “One-China Principle,” all while trying to ensure the safety of their VTubers from online harassment and death threats. But the damage was already done, and it appears the experience was traumatic enough that Hololive decided to cut their losses in their Chinese market: in November, all six HololiveCN members announced their intentions to retire, with graduation ceremonies held for each member throughout the rest of the year. At the time of this writing, there are no apparent plans for a new HololiveCN generation currently.

Retirement Dates: Yogiri – December 20, Civa – November 18, Spade Echo – November 21, Doris – December 5 (tenative), Rosalyn – December 27, and Artia – November 19