AVoCADo GamesCast #72: The PS5 Speakeasy

Hey folks! Here’s one last episode before our year-end extravaganza. In this installment of the GamesCast, The Kappa and I discuss Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Marvel’s Avengers, Halo 4, and the games that influenced us. We hope you enjoy!

You can listen to the podcast with the embedded player above, or you can subscribe on Apple Podcasts or directly to our podcast feed. You can also download a copy directly from the Internet Archive. Please check out the linkdump on the podcast’s website, and feel free to leave feedback for the podcast.

Please note that this episode contains minor spoilers for Dragon Age: Origins and major spoilers for Deus Ex.

Timestamps:

0:15 – Introduction

1:15 – What We’ve Been Playing, Part 1

35:00 – This Year’s Console Launches

44:40 – Marvel’s Avengers

1:11:20 – What We’ve Been Playing, Part 2

1:18:00 – Games that Influenced Us

3:05:55 – Conclusion

