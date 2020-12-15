All Things Cricket: December 15th

- The BBL is in Round 2. Peter Siddle of Adelaide Strikers took a 5-fer last night against Hobart Hurricanes, which is almost more remarkable than his hairstyle. Adelaide won by 5 wickets in Launceston to avenge an 11-run loss earlier in the week to Hobart in Hobart. Just like in the WBBL, Melbourne Stars start the season undefeated at 2-0. They beat Brisbane Heat by 5 wickets and Sydney Thunder by 22 runs in the span of 18 hours. Brisbane and Perth have yet to dent the win column.
- The Lanka Premiere League final will feature Galle Gladiators and Jaffna Stallions. Both teams won upsets in the semifinals, over Colombo and Dambulla respectively, knocking off the #1 and #2 seeds.
- New Zealand clobbered West Indies in their first Test by an innings and 134 runs, and followed that with another easy victory, by an innings and 12 runs. This moves the Blackcaps into a tie with Australia for the top spot in the ICC Test Rankings.
- Team USA will be hosting some Women’s fixtures in 2021, probably in Los Angeles. This is significant in that the 2028 Olympics will be in Los Angeles, and if any cricket will be included in those games, it will likely be Women’s T20. Here’s hoping USA Cricket can impress whomever they need to impress.
- What else is going on?