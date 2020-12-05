Public Domain Theater: The Flying Deuces (& “Falling Hare”)

Welcome to Public Domain Theater, your home for the wonderful world of films that have (in the United States, at least) fallen into the public domain, and are free for everyone to see!

This month we have for you a film starring that classic comedy duo Laurel & Hardy, this time playing a pair of hapless innocents abroad who join the French Foreign Legion and … well, let’s just say accidentally taking off in an airplane is only one of the blunders they get into. It’s all right here in The Flying Deuces!

To go with it, we have an animated short that’s also a slapstick comedy set in and around a military airplane. But instead of the back-and-forth buffoonery of Laurel & Hardy, it’s the sharp wit of Bugs Bunny pitted against perhaps his most formidable adversary yet: a tiny little gremlin. It’s all here in this classic of Warner Bros.’ wartime cartoons, “Falling Hare”!

So brace for turbulence and put your seat in its full, upright position, and we’ll take a little flight into a place we call the public domain!

Opening Cartoon:

Feature Presentation:

