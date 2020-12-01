December TV Preview (A Network/Cable/Streaming Combo Because There Are Not Enough Shows For Two Posts)

Showtime

Your Honor

The series follows a New Orleans judge who is forced to confront his own deepest convictions when his son is involved in a hit and run that embroils an organized crime family. As a storm of vengeance, lies and deceit threatens to engulf the entire city, Michael Desiato faces a series of increasingly impossible choices and discovers just how far an honest man will go to save his son’s life.

Starring: Bryan Cranston, Hunter Doohan, Michael Stuhlbarg, Sofia Black- D’Elia, Carmen Ejogo, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Hope Davis, Lilli Kay, Amy Landecker, Tony Curran, Keith Machekanyanga, Lamar Johnson, Benjamine Flores Jr., Margo Martindale, Maura Tierney

Premieres December 6th

NBC

Nurses

Set in Toronto, Nurses follows five young nurses working on the frontlines of a busy downtown hospital, dedicating their lives to helping others, while struggling to help themselves.

Starring: Tiera Skovbye, Natasha Calis, Jordan Johnson-Hinds, Sandy Sidhu, Donald MacLean Jr., Cathy White, Ryan-James Hatanaka, Nicola Correia-Damude

Quick Thoughts: Wait…Not Quite Meredith Grey looks familiar. *googles* OH YOU WERE ELIZABETH BERKLEY IN THE SAVED BY THE BELL UNAUTHORIZED MOVIE. Your version of the “I’m so excited” scene was not bad. Also apparently that full movie is on Lifetime’s YouTube. Did you know that Screech was just a nice kid before Jason from The Good Place showed up in a denim vest and offered him vodka?

Premieres December 7th

MTV

Deliciousness

From food blunders to restaurant fails to kids in the kitchen and more, Deliciousness celebrates our greatest indulgences – food and drink. Helping to satisfy the foodie in all of us, each episode will showcase the internet’s most viral and entertaining videos.

Starring: Tiffani Thiessen, Angela Kinsey, Kel Mitchell, Tim Chantarangsu

Premieres December 14th

Discovery

Rocket Around The Christmas Tree

In an epic and explosive holiday-themed rocket competition, teams of deck-the-hall daredevils put their rocketry skills to the test each week as they compete in a series of explosive contests. Through these challenges, we’ll determine who can take their holiday cheer to new heights and walk away with the coveted ‘Golden Rocket-Tree Topper’ trophy.

Starring: Nick Uhas

Premieres December 3rd

Amazon

The Wilds

A group of teen girls from different backgrounds must fight for survival after a plane crash strands them on a deserted island. The castaways both clash and bond as they learn more about each other, the secrets they keep, and the traumas they’ve all endured. There’s just one twist to this thrilling drama… these girls did not end up on this island by accident.

Starring: Sophia Ali, Shannon Berry, Jenna Clause, Helena Howard, Reign Edwards, Erana James, Sarah Pidgeon, Mia Healey, Rachel Griffiths

Premieres December 11th

CBS All Access

The Stand

The Stand is Stephen King’s apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg, the Dark Man. The Stand will close with a new coda written by the famed author himself.

Starring: Whoopi Goldberg, Alexander Skarsgård, James Marsden, Odessa Young, Jovan Adepo, Amber Heard, Greg Kinnear, Henry Zaga, Brad William Henke, Daniel Sunjata, Ezra Miller, Nat Wolff, Gord Cormier, Eion Bailey, Katherine McNamara, Hamish Linklater, Heather Graham, Irene Bedard, Natalie Martinez, Fiona Dourif, Clifton Collins Jr.

Quick Thoughts: Yay! Let the fight for our souls between Whoopi Goldberg and Alexander Skarsgård commence! Another Stephen King masterpieces filtered through the vision of…the guy who made New Mutants. Huh. Well that’s…the cast really good and it looks like a lot of fun a- *looks closer at cast*

Premieres December 17th

Disney+

On Pointe

On Pointe is a six-part docu-series that captures a season in the School of American Ballet (SAB) in New York City. Featuring unprecedented access to the famous ballet institution, the series follows the lives of the students ages 8 to 18 pursuing their dreams to become ballet dancers. While older students from all over the country rigorously train for professional careers, younger students from New York City are put through their paces as they rehearse and perform in New York City Ballet’s holiday classic “George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker” onstage at Lincoln Center.

Premieres December 18th

HBO Max

Heaven’s Gate: Cult of Cults

Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults is a thorough examination of the infamous UFO cult through the eyes of its former members and loved ones. What started in 1975 with the disappearance of 20 people from a small town in Oregon ended in 1997 with the largest suicide on US soil and changed the face of modern new age religion forever. This four-part docuseries uses never-before-seen footage and first-person accounts to explore the infamous UFO cult that shocked the nation with their out-of-this-world beliefs.

Premieres December 3rd

Stylish with Jenna Lyons

As president of J. Crew, Jenna Lyons became the “woman who dresses America” – a formidable business and style icon. Now, Jenna is experiencing a “rebirth.” A refreshing mix of elevated documentary and formatted competition, Stylish With Jenna Lyons follows Jenna as she tackles design projects that will help define her future business. Join her in this ambitious new venture, delivering a masterclass in taste, design, and fashion in every episode.

Starring: Jenna Lyons

Premieres December 3rd

House of Ho

Follow the lives, loves, and conflicts of the Hos, a wealthy Vietnamese-American family in Houston who’ve built a multimillion-dollar empire. In this unique and wildly entertaining new reality series, power struggles and family drama collide as Binh and Hue, immigrants who proudly achieved the American dream, attempt to control the lives of their adult children Washington and Judy, who find themselves under constant pressure to live up to their parents’ impossible expectations. Along with Washington’s wife Lesley, kooky Aunt Tina, and party girl Cousin Sammy, the Ho household is filled with love, laughter, and of course, designer handbags.

Premieres December 10th

Hulu

The Hardy Boys

After a family tragedy strikes, Frank Hardy, 16, and his brother Joe, 12, are forced to move from the big city to their parent’s hometown of Bridgeport for the summer. Staying with their Aunt Trudy, Frank and Joe’s quiet summer quickly comes to a halt when they discover their dad, detective Fenton Hardy has taken on a secret investigation. Realizing that their Dad may be onto something the boys take it upon themselves to start an investigation of their own, and suddenly everyone in town is a suspect.

Starring: Rohan Campbell, Alexander Elliot, Bea Santos, James Tupper

Premieres December 4th

Netflix

Selena: The Series

Before she became the Queen of Tejano Music, Selena Quintanilla was a young girl from Texas with big dreams and an even bigger voice. Selena: The Series explores her journey from singing small gigs to becoming the most successful female Latin artist of all time — and the years of hard work and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigated together.

Starring: Christian Serratos, Gabriel Chavarria, Ricardo Chavira, Noemí Gonzalez, Seidy López, Jesse Posey

Quick Thoughts: I think the movie’s pretty perfect but it would be nice to see Selena’s life in more detail. Like the movie, this show is also produced by members of Selena’s family. Here’s where it gets a little thorny. Things between the Quintanilla family and Chris Pérez, Selena’s widower, have gotten a little tense. In 2016, Pérez was sued by Abraham Quintanilla after he attempted to adapt his book about his relationship with Selena into a show. They came to some sort of agreement and the lawsuit was dropped. Chris Pérez will be played by Jesse Posey (brother of Teen Wolf) but the musician has said he has no involvement in Selena: The Series. It seems like Abraham Quintanilla was perfectly game to see himself portrayed as unreasonable about his daughter’s relationship with Pérez in the movie but with relations being frostier now, it’ll be interesting to see what their version of Chris Pérez is.

Premieres December 4th

The Surgeon’s Cut

The Surgeon’s Cut profiles four ground-breaking surgeons from around the world, each with a visionary approach to their craft. Viewers will follow along as they perform innovative operations and procedures, and reveal personal insight into their journey into medicine, providing a unique window into the world of surgery. Through the individual stories of these experts, the series explores how our understanding of the human body is constantly being reinvented by new discoveries and techniques. Specialty areas featured include fetal medicine, neurosurgery, transplant surgery and cardiology.

Premieres December 9th

Alice in Borderland

Arisu—a listless, jobless and video-game-obsessed young man—suddenly finds himself in a strange, emptied-out version of Tokyo in which he and his friends must compete in dangerous games in order to survive. In this strange world, Arisu meets Usagi, a young woman who’s navigating the games alone. Together, they set out to unravel one mystery after another as they risk their lives and confront what it means to live.

Starring: Kento Yamazaki, Tao Tsuchiya, Nijiro Murakami, Yuki Morinaga, Keita Machida, Ayaka Miyoshi, Dori Sakurada, Aya Asahina, Shuntaro Yanagi, Yutaro Watanabe, Ayame Misaki, Mizuki Yoshida, Tsuyoshi Abe, Nobuaki Kaneko, Sho Aoyagi, Riisa Naka

Premieres December 10th

Tiny Pretty Things

Based on the book by Sona Charaipotra and Dhonielle Clayton, Tiny Pretty Things is set in the world of an elite ballet academy and charts the rise and fall of young adults who live far from their homes, each standing on the verge of greatness or ruin. As Chicago’s only elite dance school, the Archer School of Ballet serves as the company school for the city’s renowned professional company: City Works Ballet. The Archer School is an oasis for an array of dancers: rich and poor, from north and south, and a range of backgrounds. Yet they all share a rare talent and passion for dance, a loyal sense of community… and when it comes to their dreams, no Plan B.

Starring: Kylie Jefferson, Lauren Holly, Casimere Jollette, Brennan Clost, Barton Cowperthwaite, Bayardo De Murguia, Damon J. Gillespie, Anna Maiche, Daniela Norman, Michael Hsu Rosen, Tory Trowbridge

Quick Thoughts: Yay! Murder Ballet! Ballet’s hard to film so I do love that we’re getting so many ballet shows. May they all be as bonkers crazy as Center Stage.

Kylie Jefferson is the lead here. She was just featured as the Fairy Queen in Dance Dreams: The Hot Chocolate Nutcracker, where she talks about a suffering a terrible injury a couple months into dancing with her dream company. It’s nice that she’s the lead in a tv show is what I’m saying. Also The Hot Chocolate Nutcracker is excellent and you should watch it.

Premieres December 14th

The Ripper

For five years, between 1975 to 1980, the Yorkshire Ripper murders cast a dark shadow over the lives of women in the North of England. 13 women were dead and the police seemed incapable of catching the killer. No one felt safe – and every man was a suspect.

Premieres December 16th

Bridgerton

Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton, the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market. Hoping to follow in her parents’ footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivaled. But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts aspersions on Daphne. Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings, committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas. Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future.

Starring: Phoebe Dynevor, Regé-Jean Page, Golda Rosheuvel, Jonathan Bailey, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Nicola Coughlan, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh, Polly Walker, Bessie Carter, Harriet Cains, Julie Andrews

Quick Thoughts: An inclusive Shondaland Jane Austen/Gossip Girl pastiche starring that gorgeous man from that one lawyer show, whats its’ Irish girlfriend from Younger, Atia from Rome, The Cat Nun/Martha’s mom from Doctor Who, and Clare from Derry Girls, love of my life?

Premieres December 25th

Best Leftovers Ever!

The kings & queens of leftover cooking will take a leftover dish on an epic journey across two rounds. Each half-hour after party, our home cooks will compete in the ultimate food makeover, finding ways to give old leftovers new life, all in the hopes of winning a $10,000 prize!

Starring: Jackie Tohn, David So, Rosemary Shrager

Premieres December 30th

Equinox

Astrid is only 9 years old in the year 1999 when a class of graduating students inexplicably disappears without a trace. Astrid, who is the sister to one of the missing students becomes traumatized and plagued by horrific visions after her sister’s disappearance. In 2020 Astrid is peacefully living with her family when all of a sudden the nightmares come back and start haunting her. When the one survivor from 1999 mysteriously dies, Astrid is determined to find out what happened to her sister and the class, only to discover a dark and unsettling truth that involves her in ways she never imagined.

Starring: Danica, Curcic, Karoline Hamm, Viola Martinsen, Lars Brygmann, Hann Hedelund, August Issac Carter, Fanny Leander Bornedal, Ask Mossberg Truelsen, Peter Holm Johansen, Alexandre Willaume, Susanne Storm, Andrea Englsmann Persson, Thomas Chaahing, Morten Hauch-Fausbøll, Eskil Tonnesen

Premieres December 30th

