Weekly LGBT Thread

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

Today’s person of the day is Charles M Blow

In the news:

Laverne Cox Says She’s Fine But “In Shock” After Transphobic Attack

Sci-Fi Novel Ready Player Two Gets Panned for Clueless Depiction of “Nonbinary Sex”

Project of the day is Anak Ko by Jay Som.

Optional Topic: there are plenty of flags for LGBT+ people, do you have a particular favorite?

