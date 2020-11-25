Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (November 25, 2020)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! I think it’s been a reasonable amount of time since I last took advantage of this space to promote Kenshi Yonezu’s music. If you didn’t give him a listen last time, now is the perfect time to fix that! Why now? I don’t know, just because? His music always makes me feel a little better, so there’s that. Oh, and he released a new album, STRAY SHEEP, in August! And it’s really good! It includes a few singles I’d heard before, most notably “Lemon”–the song that started my Kenshi Yonezu love–and the newer stuff is fantastic too, so give it a listen if you’re interested. The full album, and all of his other songs, are available on YouTube. For now, here are two songs from STRAY SHEEP.

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

