All Things Cricket: November 24th

- The WBBL is in the business end of the tournament. Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Stars is the first semifinal tomorrow morning at 2:10 am CT, followed by Brisbane Heat v Sydney Thunder on Thanksgiving morning at 2:10 am CT. I’ll be time-shifting both games. Perth has Sophie Devine and Beth Mooney absolutely on fire as openers, but they still managed to lose their last game to Adelaide Strikers in a failed chase. Meg Lanning leads top-of-the-table Stars as they try to fulfill the promise of their excellent regular season. Brisbane are the two-time defending champs and always seem to bring their best at the end. Thunder got a huge three-wicket haul in the Power Play from Shabnim Ismail and cruised over Hobart to secure their 3rd place spot.
- USA Cricket are leasing the former Texas AirHogs stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas between Dallas and Forth Worth and turning it into a “major hub and High Performance Center for USA Cricket.” They hope to have it ready for the Dallas entry into Major League Cricket in Spring 2022.
- New Zealand hosts the West Indies as they start their series with a T20I on November 27th, the same day India and Australia play their first ODI and England and South Africa play their first T20I. Not a bad day for cricket fans! In fact, there are eight games involving those six teams within 5 days.
- Any more news?