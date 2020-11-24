Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

For person of the day, Chuck Palahniuk.

In the news, Mondaire Jones Becomes First Gay, Black Freshman Leader in Congress’ History

R. F. Kuang released her book Burning God, the final entry in her Poppy Wars trilogy.

In project of the day, pop musician MNEK’s Language

No optional topic today, talk about whatever you want.

