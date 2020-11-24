Jeopardy! recap for Nov. 24

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Jennifer, a lawyer, pretty much lived the “Seinfeld” episide about the frozen yogurt;

Matt, a director of programming, interviewed Kermit and Miss Piggy; and

Henry, a software engineer, rented out the Rose Bowl every year. Henry is a one-day champ with winnings of $31,000.

Henry swept the DDs and was never seriously threatened, coasting into FJ with $25,400 vs. $9,600 for Matt and $8,800 for Jennifer.

DD1 – $200 – BODIES OF WATER – This mighty river rises in the Tibetan Plateau & empties into the South China Sea near Ho Chi Minh City (On the very first clue of the game, Henry won the window maximum of $1,000.)

DD2 – $1,600 – RELIGION – It’s the religion promoted by the BJP, the world’s largest political party (Henry won $4,000 from his total of $13,000 vs. $6,800 for Matt.)

DD3 – $2,000 – BOOKS & AUTHORS – His breakthrough bestseller was “All the Pretty Horses”, a story of Texas cowboys in Mexico (Henry won $2,000 from his score of $20,600 vs. $6,800 for Matt.)

FJ – HISTORIC DOCUMENTS – One of the liberties listed in this: “No man shall be forced to perform more service for a knight’s ‘fee’…than is due from it”

Everyone was correct on FJ. Henry added $5,000 to win with $30,400 for a two-day total of $61,400.

Judging the writers: There was a Triple Stumper in the top row of a pop music category about “In My Feelings”, a song from 2018. Based on the valuation, apparently the writers thought this would be more well-known to Jeopardy! contestants than “Crocodile Rock” and “Daydream Believer”, songs they’ve probably heard about a billion times over the decades.

Shameless shilling: A category about allegedly “awesome” technology included a plug for a new version of Sony’s PlayStation.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the Mekong? DD2 – What is Hinduism? DD3 – Who is McCarthy? FJ – What is the Magna Carta?

