The Avocado Bids Farewell to the Undertaker

The Undertaker’s 30th Anniversary with WWE will take place on Sunday November 22, 2020.

It’s been teased that this will be The Undertaker’s Final Farewell with the company. As wrestling fans know, you can never say never. The Undertaker defeated A.J. Styles in the epic Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36. He got on his bike and lifted his fist in the air as he always does post -match. Has the Phenom ridden off into the sunset for good?

This is an appreciation post for the Deadman.

What was Taker’s best rivalry?

What is a dream match featuring the Undertaker we never got to see?

Should the Streak have been ended? If so, who should have The Undertaker lost to at Mania?

What’s your favorite match and moments of the Deadman? Post links in the comments.

My favorite match featuring the Undertaker was the SummerSlam 1998 main event against “Stone Cold” Steve Austin for the WWF Championship. These two Superstars collided on the Highway to Hell, which was the official theme of the pay-per-view.

If tomorrow is his swan song, then I just want to say… Thank You Taker!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...