The Thursday Politics Thread Violates Ethics Rules

Morning Politocadoes!



Senator Kelly Loeffler, who is heading into a runoff election in Georgia in January, has been accused of ethics rules when she encouraged Fox News viewers to chip in to her campaign.

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/kelly-loeffler-fundraising-ethics-violation_n_5fb56841c5b695be82ff618f

Welcome to Thursday! Please be excellent to each other in the comments. The Mayor McSquirrel Rule remains in effect. As the protests continue, please be safe, dress non-descriptively, avoid wearing contacts if you wear them normally, and keep your phones on you. As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, please continue to maintain social distancing measures, wear masks in public areas, and practices sanitation policies as circumstances dictate.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...