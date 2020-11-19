The Weekly Music Thread Has a Blind Spot

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt: What are your major musical blind spots?

Like many of you, my musical tastes are all over the place – while there are certain types of music and sounds that I tend to gravitate to more than others, I like at least some music across a wide range of genres. That said, while I enjoy hearing snippets of it here and there and am generally familiar with the biggest names and the most famous pieces, my knowledge of classical music is severely lacking. There have been many instances where I wanted to hear something, but not remembering the name of the composer or composition I’ve resorted to humming it to someone who might know what it is I’m looking for.

Embarrassing at it is to admit, compilations like this have actually been helpful.

So, whether it’s an entire genre, sub-genre, artist or era, feel free to let us know. And if anyone better acquainted feels like making recommendations or suggesting some good points of entry, please feel free to do so!

As always, any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

