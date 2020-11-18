photo credit: Lydia

Welcome to the Book Nook! This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.



This week’s recommended discussion: snobbery and bias. Do you have any opinions for or against certain genres? Do you hold some books in higher esteem than others because they’re more serious, better regarded by critics, written by an indie author/new sensation/established institution?

upcoming topics:

11/25: Thanksgiving – bounty or thankfulness

12/2: the new Avocado cult canon

12/9: bio/memoir/autobio (h/t Colonel Mustard)

12/16: gateways to the classics (h/t Malice Aforethought)

12/23: highs and lows of 2020

12/30: ring in the new for 2021

