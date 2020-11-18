The Wednesday Politics Thread: We Have Made It This Far

I got the call that my daughter was sick at school on Monday. No details, just that she was sick and the request for me to come pick her up immediately. I was against in-person school since the announcement that it would come to pass, but what do I know? I am not the All Knowing-All Seeing Mean Girl of Twitter.

Someone I admire once said “don’t panic yet, there will be plenty of time for that later”.

I made the drive and remained calm. When I arrived, my daughter was awoken and brought from the nurse’s office. She seemed mostly okay, just some nausea and a sore throat. I also pulled my son from school as a precaution. Then off we went for a fun family afternoon: Brain Swabbing Time!

We don’t have our Covid test results yet. I’m fairly confident we will all test negative. I just hate the waiting. I am sure many of you can relate.

Some good news: Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris (feels good to write that!) made the deciding vote in the Senate denying Mango Unchained’s toxic pick for the Federal Reserve. Even Mitt “Sometimes I Have A Spine, Most Times I Don’t” Romney voted against Judy Shelton. Although it may be temporary (Moscow Mitch has a boner* for this one), it was a fortuitous set of circumstances that allowed “Momala” to make The Turtle eat shit.

26 days until the electors do their thing. 62 days until the Secret Service escort him off the property. We’ve come this far, we must be willing to come a little further.

*all the apologies for the visual

McSquirrel yada, yada, yada.

