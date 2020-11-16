Recipe Exchange: Thanksgiving

So…it’s been an odd year for every aspect of society, and now it’s time to see how the garbage fire of 2020 is going to affect the holidays. Our Canadian friends have already been through the gauntlet of Thanksgiving, and now it’s America’s turn. What dishes do you traditionally have? Is there something special that you make that isn’t part of a typical Thanksgiving feast? How will your menu be changing to accommodate a smaller or non-existent family gathering?

This is going to be a challenging year, because we’ll be making Thanksgiving-for-two, and I’ve never prepared the entire meal before; just contributed a dish or two to a bigger gathering. With that in mind, overcat passed along a turkey breast recipe that looks like a winner, and that I’ll likely be making this year in place of a full turkey.

Slow Cooker Turkey Breast

Ingredients

1 turkey breast (about 3 lbs)

1 small apple

4 tablespoons butter, cut into small cubes

1 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1 teaspoon crushed rosemary

1 teaspoon thyme

1 teaspoon sage

2 teaspoons onion powder

Directions

Place the turkey breast in a slow cooker. Combine the seasonings in a small bowl. Rub the seasonings on the turkey breast, making sure to get some underneath the skin. Dot the turkey with butter (again, put some underneath the skin). Slice the apple. Place the apple slices in the crockpot, on and around the turkey breast. There’s no need to add any additional liquid; the butter and apple are sufficient. Cook on LOW heat for 3-4 hours, until the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees F. If your turkey breast is bone-in, then you’ll need to cook it for 5-6 hours on LOW. After 4 hours, check every hour to make sure the turkey is not becoming overcooked. Let turkey rest after cooking, leaving it in the crockpot on WARM for 10 minutes up to an hour, until just before you’re ready to eat. The recipe author also removes the skin prior to serving, claiming it helps keep the turkey moist, but that the texture isn’t the greatest after slow cooking. Slice and serve with gravy and cranberry sauce.

Notes

–overcat suggests using more herbs than the recipe calls for, and also adding a slug of white wine to the crockpot – both suggestions that I can totally get behind.

–The recipe doesn’t mention what type of apple to use. Any suggestions?

