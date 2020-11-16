Movie Review – Freaky (2020)

They say you don’t fully understand others until you’ve walked a mile in their shoes. I love comedies like 18 Again, Vice Versa, and Like Father, Like Son where parents and offspring swap bodies with hilarious results. Freaky Friday set the gold standard in this genre and Blumhouse takes the tried and true plot device and adds a bit of horror to the mix in its latest release Freaky starring Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton.

Every year, The Butcher stalks the tiny town of Blissfield during Homecoming. Teenager Millie almost becomes the Butcher’s latest victim. Luckily, she gets away, but not fully unscathed. The next morning, Millie wakes up in the Butcher’s body and is shocked and scared at the predicament she finds herself. The Butcher is adjusting to his new life as Millie and is happy to get a fresh shower and a hot meal before going to school. The Butcher must stay one step ahead of the police to find Millie and figure out a way to restore themselves to their original bodies before its too late.

The local movie theater reopened after a short hiatus due to COVID-19 and my friend and I rushed to the theater to see this new horror comedy. We laughed almost the entire time as we sat in a theater all to ourselves. If you love horrors films as much as I do, keep an eye out for homages and Easter Eggs of previous slasher icons throughout the film. The kills in this movie are outrageous and over the top and have to be seen to be believed. It’s nice to see Vince Vaughn back on the big screen. Both he and Kathryn Newton do a great job acting as the killer and his victim, especially after the body swap takes place.

Please be advised that this movie is Rated R for blood and gore, strong language, and some sexual situations. Some of the characters play to their stereotypes a bit much, but it’s not mean or ill-humored, it’s all in good fun. There are a few scenes that are poignant and heart warming and may make you shed a tear or two.

Freaky, much like Happy Death Day, walks a fine line between horror and comedy and has a perfect balance between laughs and scares. Both movies were directed by Christopher Landon and he is well on his way to becoming a new master of horror, alongside Ari Aster and Jordan Peele. If you are nervous about going to the theater to see a movie or if your local cineplex is still closed, then rejoice! Freaky will be available to stream on VOD later in the month.

