Job Rants Thread – 11/13/2020 – Working From Home XXXV: Ki, Ki…Ma, Ma…

Hey, all; Healthy Friday –

Hope everyone’s feeling good, this week. I myself had a short week thanks to my recent Isocation, and was feeling pretty well-recharged…For about 47 minutes, anyway. Now, I’m back in the horse, back in the saddle, listening, as ever, to the same old prattle. As such, not feeling too talkative or creative. Hell, the header joke only came to me because I had to double-check the date. As far as I’m concerned, I would be more relaxed these days being chased through the woods by mask-wearing zombie than taking a walk down the street to grab a coffee.

Still, it could be worse, I suppose. I could have been fired and thrown a tantrum about it.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And remember:

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...