Unlike Trump, the Weekly Shuffle Thread Can’t LOSE!

Wilco – Someone To Lose

Hello everybody, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffle! We recently witnessed the glorious defeat of our disreputable Jackass-In-Chief, ending our long national nightmare. So what better way to ring in the good news by cranking up our shuffle and reminding ourselves of how fun it is to watch our enemies LOSE!

Share your favorite songs featuring the word Lose in the title of them! But if you only like winners in your shuffles, don’t feel like a loser! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening ton on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you all next time!

Been listening to music on shuffle play? Miss the shuffle thread over at the mothership, but still want an opportunity to show off your impeccable taste in music? Well, you’ve come to the right place! Even if you haven’t been shuffling today but listened to an amazing random mix of songs at some point earlier in the week or in your life, please feel free to share it right here.

So, without further ado (and with Heisenberg and exexalien’s implicit approval): It’s the Weekly Shuffle Thread!!!!!!

What have you been listening to?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...