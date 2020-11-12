The Weekly Music Thread Got Better

MUSIC

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes from The Avocado’s very own Slootfas:

Who went against the dogma of most bands? And legend has it that one other person is still typing, even to this very day…

A while back we had a thread devoted to artists that never topped their debut album – so I guess this is the opposite of that, except their debut can’t be generally considered their worst album (or canonically considered juvenalia either).

Fun fact: Debut is not in fact Bjork’s debut album. Most of you probably already knew that.

As always, any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

