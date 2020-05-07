Music

The Weekly Music Thread Gets it Right the First Time

This week's discussion prompt: Which artists (in your opinion) never topped their debut album?

This week’s discussion prompt: Which artists (in your opinion) never topped their debut album?

While their sophomore album Hallowed Ground is excellent and the band have continued to release great music over the years, on their self-titled debut the group truly captured lightning in a bottle. With lyrics that encapsulated the feelings and experiences of many a teenager, simple yet dynamic instrumentation, and most importantly songs that were incredibly memorable, Violent Femmes created a masterpiece. In the early nineties it seemed that a taped-off copy of a taped-off copy made its way into every high school, ready to be absorbed by an ideal audience. And it transcended style and social barriers as well – while the “alternative” kids seemed more likely to be in the know, the relatable and catchy songs seemed to appeal to just about anyone who heard them (the girl who I taped my taped-off copy from was mostly into dance and R&B, and had it dubbed onto a tape along with some songs by 2 Unlimited).

Even if you don’t remember this group, if you’ve ever attended or even been in the vicinity of a sporting event you’ve probably heard this song. 

As always, any and all music-related topics are welcome.