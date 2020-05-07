Weekly Games Thread #2 is For the Birdz

Happy Thursday, friends. What games are you playing and what do you think of them? Inspired by YouTuber Shesez’s delightful new Boundary Break video on Weird Birds in Popular Video Games, I want to know: what are your favorite video game birds? These don’t need to be traditional Earth birds, of course – cast a wide net!

Don’t forget to join the discussion on Franchise Festival #89: The Witcher tomorrow morning at 9:00 AM EST here. We’ll be exploring the series’ history, its odd spinoffs, and everybody’s favorite gruff monster slayer in detail. Hope to see you there!

