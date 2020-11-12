The Thursday Politics Thread Is Waiting To Exhale

Morning Politocadoes!

It’s been a little over a week since the election and most people would agree that Joe Biden will be the 46th US President. Indeed, eight foreign leaders have offered their congratulations as have several establishment politicians such as former President and forever War Criminal George W. Bush. The whole situation has me holding my breath.

But not everyone.

In fact, as of Wednesday, only four Republican senators have offered their congratulations. Following Mitch “Gravedigger of Democracy” McConnell’s lead, the majority of Republicans in Congress have not acknowledged Biden as the winner of the election, instead relying on an increasingly threadbare argument for voter fraud in the states that Trump happens to be trailing in, and only regarding the Presidential race.

No less than Turd Blossom himself, Karl Rove, has stated that Trump’s lawsuits will not change the outcome of the election.

https://www.axios.com/karl-rove-presidential-election-trump-biden-a6811f3c-a0c2-4a8d-b97a-a50339da06de.html

Many speculate that all this is just for show. Something to rile up the base for Georgia’s runoff elections. And while I don’t think that’s wrong, these lawsuits really only serve to delay the certification of the votes. Georgia’s secretary of state has announced that there will be a ‘by hand recount’ with hopes that it will build confidence prior to any official certification. Recall that Al Franken’s election to the Senate was not certified until well into June of 2009 due to persistent legal actions taken by then incumbent Norm Coleman. Baseless lawsuits and accusations of fraud will tarnish this election and only sow further distrust in the voting process. With the Republican Party willing and eager to meddle with the darkest forces in the American psyche, I can only watch and hope that the process plays out, if not rapidly, at least it plays fairly and peacably.

Georgia's secretary of state has announced that there will be a 'by hand recount' with hopes that it will build confidence prior to any official certification. Recall that Al Franken's election to the Senate was not certified until well into June of 2009 due to persistent legal actions taken by then incumbent Norm Coleman. Baseless lawsuits and accusations of fraud will tarnish this election and only sow further distrust in the voting process. With the Republican Party willing and eager to meddle with the darkest forces in the American psyche, I can only watch and hope that the process plays out, if not rapidly, at least it plays fairly and peacably.

