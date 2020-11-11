Comic Book Chat – Cataloging and Storing Comic Books

Good morning and welcome to Comic Book Chat!

Today’s Discussion – Cataloging and Storing Comic Books

Over the past month, my new endeavor has been sorting and alphabetizing my comic books then putting them away in small comic book short boxes.

I have been writing down the comic books I have in a notebook for reference.

How do you keep track of the comic books you own and how do you store them?

Do you put them in bags and boards first? Do you put them in boxes or a larger filing cabinet?

This has been a daunting task for me.

What are your tips and tricks to help alleviate the stress of cataloging and storing your comics?

Thanks for stopping by to chat and be sure to take a look at the other comic book related threads here at the Avocado –

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...