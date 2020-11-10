Avocado Weekly Movie Thread (11/10)

Welcome to the Weekly Movie Thread, where we discuss the wonderful world of motion pictures. Come here to discuss new movies in theaters, old classics, or any thoughts you’ve had about the world of film!

Have you ever looked around and thought, “Wow, it would be wonderful to escape this world and live in one of fantasy and wonder”? What’s that, you say? Often? Especially in the year of our Lord 2020?



Tron: Legacy



Movies have allowed talented people to construct entire worlds seemingly from scratch. Fantasy realms, sci-fi settings, even the real world but just with more delightful whimsy.

The Fifth Element

There are times when you don’t care if the plot makes any sense, or if the plot is pretty standard, or if there even is a plot. Sometimes, all you want to do is just hang out in the world that’s been created. You want to see what new delights just lurk around the corner, how society functions, and what bold fashion statements the citizenry can get away with that you just can’t do in the real world.



Hook

One of the things we’re finding out in 2020 is that with the theaters shut down, we can’t escape to these imaginary worlds like we used to. We have to come face to face with the harsh realities of the real world. There’s good and bad in that, but it does make one melancholy to be denied an escape to worlds of imagination.

Today’s bonus prompt: what movie world do you just want to hang out in?

Next week: Animated films —- CG edition.

Avocado Film Reviews:

