Public Domain Theater: A Star Is Born (& “Judge for a Day”)

Welcome to Public Domain Theater, your home for the wonderful world of films that have (in the United States, at least) fallen into the public domain, and are free for everyone to see!

This time around, we’ve got a flick I’m sure you all have heard of … A Star Is Born! Not the recent one with Lady Gaga. Nor the one from the 70’s with Barbra Streisand. Nor the one from the 50’s with Judy Garland. No, what we have hear is the original, the 1937 classic, starring Janet Gaynor as a farm girl who travels to Hollywood with dreams of becoming an actress.

See! Her spirit pitted against the harsh world of show business!

Thrill! As she triumphs against impossible odds!

Love! Her fairytale romance with a dashing movie star!

Despair! As tragedy descends upon her! And-

Hope! Her spirit can survive this horrific crucible!

It’s the story of the rise and fall of stardom that all others have imitated, right here on Public Domain Theater!

To pair with this picture, we felt it was only right to choose an animated short from one of Hollywood’s original leading ladies. A darling of the silver screen, neglected here for far too long. Making her Public Domain Theater debut, we are proud to present the lovely, the stupendous, the incomparable, Miss Betty Boop! Brought to your screens in vivid life in this, her 1935 classic, “Judge for a Day”!

Enjoy!

Opening Cartoon:

Feature Presentation:

