Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Day Thread

November 10th is the release date for the video game Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

A prequel comic called Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Song of Glory was released last month. The synopsis – “Norway. Mid-9th century CE. Eivor, a Viking warrior, observes a village raided by a neighboring kingdom. Bloodshed and mayhem erupt as she seizes the attack in her own favor–but will her victory be a blessing to her clan or a terrible curse? Elsewhere, another Viking searches for a different kind of prize, one of crucible steel . . .”

I am including the trailer for the video game if you need any more reason to get hyped for the video game.

Are you going to pick this game up today?

Which platform will you be playing it on?

Get your energy drinks and snacks ready for a long day (and night) of gaming!

Have a great Tuesday and tell us what video games you are currently playing in the comment section.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...