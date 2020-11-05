The Weekly Music Thread Was NEVER Popular!

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes from The Avocado’s very own PachyPACHYlad (via Todd in the Shadows):

What artists do you remember going from popular to unpopular to popular (and/or that were cool to like, then uncool to like, then went back to being cool to like again)? BONUS QUESTION: Are there any artists you like who went from “cool” to “uncool” that you’re still patiently waiting for to become cool again?

I’m just a bit too young to remember Hall & Oates’ chart heyday; by the time I started paying attention to pop music, they were nearing the end of their run as hit makers – even now when I hear their name, rather than any of the hits they’re best known for, the song that usually pops into my head is “So Close”, which peaked in the Billboard Top 40 at #11 in 1990 (and remains their most recent single to make the Top 40). Like many, I rarely thought of Hall & Oates at all throughout the nineties (aside from the “Born to Runner Up” gag in that Simpsons episode, of course) and anytime they did come up, it was strictly in the “Weren’t the eighties cheesy and terrible?” sort of way. But starting in the aughties, as critically-acclaimed artists starting using synthesizers again and embracing eighties sounds and production values, Hall & Oates started to enjoy a resurgence in popularity that they’ve maintained ever since, with more people these days unironically embracing their hits and even delving into their earlier albums.

Personally I haven’t gotten all that into Hall & Oates, but I like the song in the header (which as a kid into rap music I first heard here) and love the 12-minute long extended version by DJDiscoCat (for anyone who hasn’t heard of DJDiscoCat, their YouTube channel is a treasure trove of original extended mixes of classic soul, disco, pop and rock hits).

And I’ll always remember this music video fondly, watching it on VHS all the time as a kid after my Dad taped it off of MuchMusic:

Wait a minute, I’m seein’ double here – FOUR Jingle Bell Rocks!? I grew up with Daryl’s version, and from looking at the number of views of YouTube (over 2.1 million to a mere 178,000 or so for Oates’ version) a lot of other folks did as well. “Born to Runner Up” indeed…

As always, any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

ETA: Apologies for the huge gaps and inconsistent spacing under the embedded videos – isn’t the new Block Editor from WordPress the best? If someone has a suggestion for fixing that, please let me know.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...