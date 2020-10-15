The Weekly Music Thread Shows Some Respect

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt: Which artists do you think deserve more respect?

Sublime is often seen as a joke, and while there are no shortage of people who seem to dislike them, I think that they are unfairly reviled. Much of the “ska-punk” of the day that Sublime was lumped in with is fairly by-the-numbers, but the hip-hop drum beats and sampling on their full-length debut 40 Oz. to Freedom and the lo-fi dub experiments on Robbin’ The Hood sounds fresh and innovative for their time (even if the latter case was in part due to Bradley Nowell being too strung out on heroin to write proper lyrics). Even though their third eponymous album has more “radio-friendly” (i.e. bland) production than their previous work, it’s still full of catchy songs and memorable hooks. And based on their cover choices and the artists name-checked in their songs, their influences were surprisingly diverse as well.

As for Nowell’s lyrics, they’re fairly straightforward (and at times insubstantial) but for the most part always struck me as genuine, self-deprecating and at times brutally honest about his relationship troubles and struggles with addiction.

One of Nowell’s most heartbreaking, personal songs – when he sings those last lines (“Take it away but I want more and more / One day I’m gonna lose the war”) it gets me every time.

A lot of people dismiss Sublime because of the culture of frat boys and jocks that grew up around them after “What I Got” and their self-titled third album blew up in the late 90’s (and to be fair, if I hadn’t heard those first two albums prior to all that, I may not have given them a chance either). And surely the endless parade of hastily-assembled, barrel-scraping compilations in the years immediately following Nowell’s death didn’t do anything to help their image either. However, I’d argue that Sublime is a decent band long overdue for a critical reevaluation.

As always, any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

