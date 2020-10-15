Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: What show would you love to have a multi-episode behind the scenes documentary made about to see how it was put together?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15TH, 2020:

A Babysitter’s Guide To Monster Hunting (Netflix)

A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote (NBC)

Des (Sundance Now)

Flip Or Flop Season Premiere (HGTV)Freedia Got A Gun (Peacock)

Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party (TruTV)

Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story (Crackle)

Rooting For Roona (Netflix)

Social Distance Series Premiere (Netflix)

Star Trek: Discovery Season Three Premiere (CBS All-Access)

The Mortuary Collection (Shudder)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16TH, 2020:

Bad Hombres (Showtime)Big Mouth Season Four Premiere (Netflix)

Clouds (Disney+)

Disney Channel Halloween House Party (Disney)

Dream Home Makeover Series Premiere (Netflix)Generation Nation: A PBS American Portrait Special (PBS)

Grand Army Series Premiere (Netflix)

Great Performances: Grammy! Salute To Music Legends (PBS)

Helpsters (Apple TV+)

Helstrom (Hulu)

Is There A Killer On My Street? (LMN)

La Revolution Series Premiere (Netflix)

Meet The Chimps Series Premiere (Disney+)

Miley Cyrus: Backyard Sessions (MTV)

Shark Tank Season Premiere (ABC)

Someone Has To Die (Netflix)

The Last Kids On Earth Season Premiere (Netflix)

The Perfect Weapon (HBO)

The Trial Of The Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Time (Amazon)

What The Constitution Means To Me (Amazon)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17TH, 2020:

David Byrne’s American Utopia (HBO)

Ghost Nation Season Premiere (Travel)

Holy Calamavote (Adult Swim)

Photo Ark (NatGeo)

Sweet Autumn (Hallmark)

The Story Of The Royals (Reelz)

Tales From The Hood 3 (Syfy)

The Wrong Cheerleader Coach (Lifetime)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18TH, 2020:

America’s Funniest Home Videos Season Premiere (ABC)

Card Sharks Series Premiere (ABC)Halloween Freakshow Cakes Series Premiere (Food)

Supermarket Sweep Season Premiere (ABC)

The Trouble With Maggie Cole Series Premiere (PBS)

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Season Premiere (ABC)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 19TH 2020:

Independent Lens: Feels Good Man (PBS)

Street Outlaws: Fastest In America Season Premiere (Discovery)

The Voice Season Premiere (NBC)

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 Premiere (Netflix)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20TH, 2020:

Aber Bergen Season Three Premiere (MHz Choice)

American Masters: Walter Winchell-The Power Of Gossip (PBS)

Deaf U Series Premiere (Netflix)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21ST, 2020:

Rebecca (Netflix)

Nova: Touching The Asteroid (PBS)

