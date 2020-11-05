Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: I got nothing this week. Free range prompt!

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 5TH, 2020:

B Positive Series Premiere (CBS)

Braxton Family Values Season Premiere (WEtv)

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? (Netflix)

Ice Road Rescue Season Premiere (NatGeo)

Mom Season Premiere (CBS)

Operation Christmas Drop (Netflix)

Paranormal (Netflix)

Riviera (Sundance Now)

Save Me Season Two Premiere (Peacock)

Young Sheldon Season Premiere (CBS)



FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6TH, 2020:

Citation (Netflix)

Country Ever After Series Premiere (Netflix)The Christmas Yule Blog (Lifetime)

Ferro (Amazon)

The Endless Trench (Netflix)

Wayne (Amazon)



SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7TH, 2020:

A Welcome Home Christmas (Lifetime)

Behind Every Man Series Premiere (OWN)

Earth’s Great Seasons (BBC America)

Gemesutto (Adult Swim)

Killer Siblings Season Premiere (Oxygen)

Never Kiss A Man In A Christmas Sweater (Hallmark)

Rebuilding Paradise (NatGeo)

Side Hustle Series Premiere (Nickelodeon)

The Christmas Ring (Hallmark Movies And Mysteries)

The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 Inductions (HBO)



SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 8TH, 2020:

Akashinga: The Brave Ones (NatGeo)A Very Charming Christmas Town (Lifetime)

By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem (Epix)

Drew Peterson: Killer In Law (Reelz)

Kids Baking Championship: Season’s Sweetings (Food)

Moonbase 8 Series Premiere (Showtime)

NCIS: Los Angeles Season Premiere (CBS)

NCIS: New Orleans Season Premiere (CBS)

On The 12th Date Of Christmas (Hallmark)

Rebuilding Paradise (NatGeo)

Steven Avery: Confessions Of A Killer (Reelz)

The Christmas Bow (Hallmark Movies And Mysteries)

The Real Murders Of Orange County Series Premiere (Oxygen)

Yum And Yummer Season Premiere (Cooking)



MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9TH, 2020:

Bargain Mansions Season Premiere (HGTV)

Christmas Cookie Challenge (Food)Industry Series Premiere (HBO)

The Big Bake: Holiday (Food)

The Mighty Ones Series Premiere (Hulu)

The South Westerlies Series Premiere (Acorn TV)

2020 Miss USA (fyi)

Undercover (Netflix)



TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10TH, 2020:

A Teacher (Hulu)Dash & Lilly Series Premiere (Netflix)

Murder In….Season Six Premiere (MHz Choice)

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season Premiere (TLC)

Rise Of The Nazis (PBS)

Supermarket Stakeout: What Would Alex Make? Season Premiere (Food)

The Cost Of Winning (HBO)

The Curse Of Oak Island Season Premiere (History)

Trash Truck Series Premiere (Netflix)



WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11TH, 2020:

A Queen Is Born (Netflix)Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House Of Fun Series Premiere (Netflix)

Chicago Fire Season Premiere (NBC)

Chicago Med Season Premiere (NBC)

Chicago PD Season Premiere (NBC)Eater’s Guide To The World Series Premiere (Hulu)

Food Paradise Season Finale (Cooking)

Hunting Hitler: The Final Chapter (History)

Patria Season Finale (HBO)

S.W.A.T. Season Premiere (CBS)

The Liberator Series Premiere (Neflix)

The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Series Premiere (Bravo)

Trial 4 (Netflix)

2020 CA Awards (ABC)

What We Wanted (Netflix)

