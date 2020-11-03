Laika the Space Dog Night Thread

On this day in 1957, Laika the Space Dog became the first Earth animal to orbit the planet in space. She also died the same day, when her compartment in Sputnik 2 overheated.

Laika propaganda … postage stamp?

Sputnik 2 had been hurried into production and launched less than a month after Nikita Kruschev ordered a second Sputnik be in outer space on Nov. 7, 1957, the 40th anniversary of the Bolshevik Revolution. Despite the compressed timeline, the launch and mission were a success, if you accept the fact that the Russians never intended for Laika to survive. She was a stray from the streets of Moscow; her name is a generic term for several Russian dog breeds that literally translates as “barker.”

I don’t blame Laika for barking a lot. Maybe she knew.

Anyway, it’s a slow night tonight, not much happening in the world. Have a good one. Night thread.

