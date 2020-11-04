The Pizza Thread Is Yet Another PT

Pizza: humanity’s best friend. Also, a delicious food that comes in dozens upon dozens of varieties. There’s truly no food more beloved or versatile.

Pizza is also the source of many of society’s greatest debates. Pineapple or not? Is a calzone a pizza? Deep dish or traditional? Do dessert pizzas count as pizzas? And has the ramen pizza pictured in the header gone too far? Tonight, as a community, we settle those debates and many more.

And if you don’t feel like yelling at strangers on the Internet, here’s your chance to tell us about how you like your pizza. Which toppings? What kind of crust? What type of sauce? The floor’s yours, Guacs.

Header image credit: CNN

