Dafoe: The Sweet 16

While we vote for something much, MUCH more important than this, we can take a few minutes to vote for something much less substantial. But hopefully, more fun.

We had several close races that came down to 1 vote, like eXistenZ beating Anti-Christ just 8-7, and two upsets. 7th seeded Boondock Saints lost to 26th seeded The Simpsons episode, 12 – 9, and 20th seeded The Fantastic Mr. Fox over took 13th seeded American Psycho by just one vote, 11 – 10. And 17th seeded Once Upon a Time in Mexico got away from 16th seeded Murder on the Orient Express 7 – 5.

Let’s find out who can move on from this. Only YOU can decide!

