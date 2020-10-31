Ratboys Halloween Telethon Hangout Thread

Hey! Who knows how much this will get used, hopefully a ton because I’m excited for it. Ratboys are hosting a 25 hour Halloween telethon 10/31-11/1 to raise money for The Equal Justice Initiative and Girls Rock! Chicago – website here: https://www.watchratboys.com/

Twitch channel: twitch.tv/watchratboys

Come hang out, check out some cool music, donate to some causes. It looks like it’s going to be a mix or recorded music, live bits, and some weird shit.

Here’s the schedule from their website, all times are CST (just kidding, WordPress is literal garbage, here’s screenshots or go to their website):

https://the-avocado.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/schedule-1.png

https://the-avocado.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/schedule-2.png

