Triviacados: Saturday, October 31, 2020

Can the first person here each day create a Results thread so it’s always first when sorted by Oldest? That will make it much easier to track results.

Quiz Note: Every box contains a Halloween-themed question. Answering a question will reveal the question in every adjacent box. Your goal is to reveal all the boxes.

Answering a question where the adjacent box is already revealed will not trigger an answer. Due to the nature of this quiz, answers cannot be revealed when the quiz is done. However you can find the answers to all the questions in the comments.

Or visit the quiz here.

Remember to post your results (as a %) in the Results thread (sort by Oldest), including time left on the clock for tie-breaking purposes.

Sunday: Miscellaneous

Monday: Literature

Tuesday: Geography

Wednesday: Music

Thursday: History

Friday: Movies & TV

Saturday: Science & Nature

If you’d like to create the Sunday quiz (or use a quiz you’ve already created), just let forget_it_jake know on the Triviacados thread.

