Weekly Games Thread #2 is Scared

Happy Thursday, folks! What games are you playing and what do you think of them? As a strikingly simple Halloween bonus prompt, tell us about your favorite video game scare! Doesn’t have to be a horror game – just let us know what scared you silly.

If you get the chance, be sure to check out Part 3 of The Avocado Plays Suikoden II and the results of the Best Video Game Songs Tournament, 2001-2004.

There will also be a new episode of the Franchise Festival podcast – covering The Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks alongside a couple of special announcements – on Sunday, November 1. You can follow Franchise Festival on Twitter using the new official handle @franchise_fest.

