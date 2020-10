Rami Malek lip synced Freddie Mercury songs in Bohemian Rhapsody (2018).

Taron Egerton sang Elton John songs in Rocketman (2019).

Johnny Flynn is legally prohibited from using any of David Bowie’s music in Stardust (2020).

Early reviews are up from the Rome Film Festival and San Diego International Film Festival. Stardust comes to VOD on November 25. Let’s look at the trailer.

Well it’s no Velvet Goldmine. Who’s next? Boy George already got a stage musical in 2002 and a TV movie in 2010.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...