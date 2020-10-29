Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Oct. 29

Today’s contestants are:

Carmela, a biotech researcher, took care of moth colonies in high school;

Lisa, a veterinary neurologist, was proposed to using a cat; and

Scott, a digital marketing executive, went to Space Camp. Scott is a one-day champ with winnings of $24,100.

Strong contest in which Carmela scored on DD2 while Lisa missed DD3, so Carmela led into FJ with $19,600 vs. $12,400 for Lisa $6,600 for Scott.

DD1, $1,000 – NATIONAL PARKS – This drainage line runs northwest-southeast through Rocky Mountain National Park (Lisa won $1,500 from her score of $3,600.)

DD2, $800 – ALLITERATIVE AUTHORS – One of his most famous characters, Harry Haller, has the same initials as the author (Carmela won $7,000 from her total of $11,800 vs. $13,900 for Lisa.)

DD3 – $1,600 – TRANSLATED GEOGRAPHIC NAMES – Welsh: High Hill, Pennsylvania (Lisa lost $3,500 from her score of $15,900 vs. $20,400 for Carmela.)

FJ – LEAD SINGERS – The N.Y. Times said this late Brit’s multi-octave range & operatic quality made “even paeans to bicycle riding sound emotional”

​​Everyone was correct on an FJ so easy that Alex was practically mocking it. Carmela added $5,201 to win with $24,801.

Vocabulary vexations: In a category about 4-letter synonyms, no one knew the word for a benefit as well as before “up” meaning to cheer is “perk”, or the word referring to smoking a fish that also means remedy or heal is “cure”.

This day in Trebekistan: In his introduction of the FJ category, Alex helpfully clarified that it was about singers whose voice is prominently heard among other voices, not those who sing about or are made of the chemical element.

​Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the Continental Divide? DD2 – Who was Hermann Hesse? DD3 – What is Bryn Mawr? FJ – Who was Freddie Mercury?

