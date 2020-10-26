Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Final Results (and Housekeeping)

Finals:

Katamari Damacy Lonely Rolling Star 13 14 Ico Castle in the Mist

By the margin of a single vote, our winner is Ico – Castle in the Mist! A sparse, haunting track that perfectly captures the atmosphere of its game , it is a worthy champion. Coming up just shy is our second place finisher, Katamari Damacy – Lonely Rolling Star. I’ve always liked how it quotes “Katamari on the Rocks” at the end; maybe if I had mentioned this incredible observation earlier its fate would have been different.

Bronze Medal:

Iridion II Citizen Discharged 11 13 Katamari Damacy Katamari on the Rocks

Speaking of Katamari on the Rocks, it takes the 3rd place spot, winning by the comparatively massive margin of 2 votes over underdog Citizen Discharged.

And that’s another tournament in the books! I think things went pretty well; we had a little over 1,000 nominees, which for once wasn’t a massive increase. So with that in mind, I think we should go forward with 4 year tournaments; our next tournament will therefore be 2005-2008. The diversity runoff system was also a success, in my opinion; it was over in one day, so it didn’t bloat the length of the tournament, and one of the songs that won its way in through it made it all the way to the top 8, so it wasn’t simply delaying the inevitable.

There’s one proposal I’d like to discus, however. It was mentioned during this tournament that 32 songs per day can be a lot to keep up with, and that some people who want to participate might be forced out by this pace. I could lower the cap to 16 songs per day, which would be much more manageable. However, the tradeoff here is that tournaments would last twice as long. Doing some quick math, if we had this system in place for this tournament we would currently still be in the middle of group play, and wouldn’t be projected to conclude until early next year (not accounting for any holiday breaks). So, it’s up to you. I tend to think 5 month long tournaments would lose interest, but they aren’t any more work for me to run if that’s what you’re into.

Speaking of holiday breaks, I don’t want to have to take any for the next tournament. So the 2005-2008 nominations will open in early January once all that nonsense is over. Let’s tentatively schedule that for Monday, January 4th.

Finally, I’d like to thank all of you; without your nominations, and without your dedicated voting, we wouldn’t have a tournament! I’d like to give extra thanks to Shinigami Apple Merchant and Lyssie for each catching some potentially killer errors with nominees before they had a chance to wreck anything.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...