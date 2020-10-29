The SCARY Weekly Music Thread

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt: What are some of your favorite uses of music in a scary movie or TV show?

And since it’s almost Halloween, feel free to post your favorite spooky songs, playlists, videos, albums, and any other music-related scary stuff that comes to mind as well!

Jordan Peele has made some brilliant horror films, and he sure knows how to score them

And even if you have no interest whatsoever in Halloween (or, if for some strange reason, you’re afraid of all the ghosts that are preparing to permeate the barrier between this world and the world of the dead, right now, as you’re reading this) have no fear, as any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

